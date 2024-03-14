  • home icon
  • Multiple wrestling promotions will feature on AEW Forbidden Door 2024 - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 14, 2024 19:09 IST
Forbidden Door is an annual pro wrestling pay-per-view (Image source: AEW offcial website)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is set to return this June. Meanwhile, fans wonder if the show will feature wrestlers from new promotions. A recent report may have answered the question.

All Elite Wrestling, alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling, began presenting the cross-promotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022. The partnership between the Tony Khan-led company and the Japanese organization continued last year, with the second edition of the high-profile event showcasing numerous dream matches like Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada.

Lately, AEW has partnered with Japan's STARDOM and Mexico's CMLL. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the crossover pay-per-view will likely feature competitors from both the abovementioned companies:

"There will be STARDOM and CMLL wrestlers on the Forbidden Door show when they do that show in June. So he [Taro Okada] came in and that kind of explains, again when Tony Khan tweeted those tweets about Rossy Ogawa." [H/T Cultaholic]

STARDOM stars could be seen under the AEW umbrella at an upcoming pay-per-view

AEW's sister concern, Ring of Honor, is set to present Supercard of Honor next month.

During the same chat, Dave Meltzer noted that top STARDOM stars like AZM and Mina Shirakawa could appear on the pay-per-view:

"It was definite loyalty to STARDOM. I believe on the April 5 Ring of Honor pay-per-view, a couple of STARDOM wrestlers are going to be on that show. I think AZM is going to be on that show and I think Mina Shirakawa [too]." [H/T Cultaholic]

If the report is true, Forbidden Door in June 2024 will be a star-studded affair. It remains to be seen what matches will make it to the show's card.

Do you want to see CMLL and STARDOM talents at the cross-promotional spectacle? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Pratik Singh
