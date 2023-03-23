"Must be Goldberg" - Twitter explodes to the possible identity of a mysterious attacker who sent top AEW stars to hospital

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite started with a bang as two of the biggest stars in the company, the Young Bucks, were brutally attacked and rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the attackers remains a mystery, but fans are already speculating on social media about who could be behind the vicious assault. While the Young Bucks' attack was certainly shocking, it was Hangman Page who was seen getting into the ambulance to accompany his former rivals to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Don Callis was able to persuade Kenny Omega to stay back for his match. This left fans wondering if the former world champion knew more about the attack than he was letting on.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists NOT the start I was expecting to #AEWDynamite NOT the start I was expecting to #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hHrIjrMNPH

Twitter was abuzz with theories about who could have carried out the attack. Some suggested that it could be the hottest free-agent Goldberg. Others speculated that former AEW World Champion CM Punk could be making his long-awaited return as the attacker or the mysterious attackers could be the trio's champion House of Black.

Check out the reactions below:

Babbu @Babbumania @DrainBamager @CMPunk can it be... plz lord plz let it be him @DrainBamager @CMPunk can it be... plz lord plz let it be him

Caleb⚡️(42-23-6) @cswick0717 @Fightful Did they use tables to cover up CM Punk’s face on the truck lol @Fightful Did they use tables to cover up CM Punk’s face on the truck lol

RMtz @rog3r_x @Fightful Was it undisputed Elite? House of Black? Cm Punk? @Fightful Was it undisputed Elite? House of Black? Cm Punk?

As the mystery continues to unfold, fans are eagerly awaiting the next edition of AEW Dynamite to see what happens next.

Do you believe Goldberg could be behind the attack on the Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section.

