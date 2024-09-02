Mustafa Ali calls former WWE star “Sasha Banks’ b***h” 

Mustafa Ali recently brought up the past booking of a certain former WWE Superstar during a promo, even mentioning how he ended up working for Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks). This would be Sidney Akeem (fka Reggie/Scrypts).

Akeem was known as a comic relief character during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. He came in as the sommelier for Carmella, before venturing out to several other unserious roles, including one of those chasing after the 24/7 Championship. He only got taken seriously when he made a move to NXT and was known as the masked man Scrypts.

During their recent match at GCW Live Fast, Die Young 2024 which resulted in a draw, Mustafa Ali had some motivational words for Sidney Akeem. He talked about how for years he had watched him being booked in certain gimmicks, but now he was in a position where he could show the world who he was.

Trending

"For years, I watched them give you bulls**t gimmick after f***ing gimmick. You're getting f***ing champagne for Carmella one day, you're f***ing Sasha Banks' b***h the other. Then they go, 'Oh, we can put an f***ing ugly green belt on him and have him flip all over the arena, that'll be f***ing entertaining!' And now the world, the f***ing world, gets to see who the f**k you are." [0:52-1:28]

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Superstar debuted on ROH a few weeks ago

After his contract with WWE ended back in May, Sidney Akeem has made his way to the independent circuit and has been competing for various promotions.

One of the companies he made an appearance in was ROH. He recently got the chance to share the ring with another former WWE Superstar in Johnny TV (fka John Morrison). However, he would end up losing in his debut match in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Akeem has been active around the independent circuit, mostly competing for GCW. It remains to be seen whether he'll venture out to other major promotions and sign a deal with any of them next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback