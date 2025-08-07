MVP breaks silence on MJF being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

MJF's self-centered and egoistic personality led to him being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate. After weeks of silence on the matter, MVP finally spoke about the situation.

During a backstage segment on the August 6 edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was getting a word with The Hurt Syndicate about the next potential challengers to Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley's AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.

Following that, MJF appeared to have a private talk with MVP, which led to Lashley and Benjamin leaving the scene. The Wolf of Wrestling tried to convince him to rejoin the faction and pursue the AEW World Championship together with his Casino Gauntlet contract after other members dismissed him from the group over the last two weeks.

The former WWE United States Champion explained that The Hurt Syndicate was about 'we', and Maxwell only made it about himself. Despite having a personal liking for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MVP surprisingly also gave him the thumbs down like Lashley and Benjamin.

A visibly dejected MJF's troubles did not end there. Before MVP left the scene, he wished The Salt of the Earth to fail in his endeavor to win the AEW World Championship. He did that so that he could stay away from Bobby Lashley hurting him, hinting at The Almighty's future World title aspirations.

