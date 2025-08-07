  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • MVP breaks silence on MJF being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

MVP breaks silence on MJF being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 07, 2025 01:46 GMT
MJF &amp; MVP are top AEW stars (Image via AEW
MJF & MVP are top AEW stars (Image via AEW's X)

MJF's self-centered and egoistic personality led to him being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate. After weeks of silence on the matter, MVP finally spoke about the situation.

Ad

During a backstage segment on the August 6 edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was getting a word with The Hurt Syndicate about the next potential challengers to Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley's AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.

Following that, MJF appeared to have a private talk with MVP, which led to Lashley and Benjamin leaving the scene. The Wolf of Wrestling tried to convince him to rejoin the faction and pursue the AEW World Championship together with his Casino Gauntlet contract after other members dismissed him from the group over the last two weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE United States Champion explained that The Hurt Syndicate was about 'we', and Maxwell only made it about himself. Despite having a personal liking for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MVP surprisingly also gave him the thumbs down like Lashley and Benjamin.

A visibly dejected MJF's troubles did not end there. Before MVP left the scene, he wished The Salt of the Earth to fail in his endeavor to win the AEW World Championship. He did that so that he could stay away from Bobby Lashley hurting him, hinting at The Almighty's future World title aspirations.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications