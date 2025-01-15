MVP gives major health update hours ahead of AEW in-ring debut

MVP is set to make his AEW in-ring debut. He has now given a health update hours before the match.

Montel Vontavious Porter has wrestled all over the world during his career. In recent years, he has become most known for his role as a manager. He managed Bobby Lashley in WWE before managing Omos. In AEW, he has been acting as the manager for the Hurt Syndicate.

The reason Montel Vontavious Porter has taken on this role is due to his history of knee issues which has kept him out of the ring. However, the former United States Champion has taken significant steps to improve his condition, including stem cell therapy last year. It looks like the treatment has worked since the former WWE star stepped back into the ring on two occasions last year. He is now set to compete this week on AEW Dynamite against Private Party and Mark Briscoe.

Ahead of the match, MVP took to social media to provide his fans with a health update.

"The cane has been a nice addition to the MVP character. While you thought my knee was keeping me out of the ring, I've been doing jiu-jitsu and still being active outside of pro wrestling. The stem cell treatment definitely eliminated painful inflammation. But, I've been fine."

MVP sent a message after his first AEW match was announced

When the Hurt Syndicate came together in AEW, they made it clear that they wanted all the gold. Last week on Dynamite, the Hurt Syndicate crashed Private Party's segment to say that they wanted to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Following this, AEW announced that MVP would team with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to face Private Party and Mark Briscoe. This will be Montel Vontavious Porter's first televised match since the July 18, 2022, episode of WWE RAW.

After the match was announced, the former United States Champion took to social media to remind everyone that he was a professional wrestler before becoming a manager.

"I am taking off the suit and lacing up the boots to wrestle on TV for the first time in over 2 1/2 years. I am a professional wrestler 1st, "mouthpiece" 2nd. See you Wednesday. #AEWDynamite #thehurtsyndicate #fashionablyviolent #wehurtpeople"

It will be interesting to see if MVP's first televised match in two and a half years will go according to plan.

