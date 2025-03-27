MVP issues 3-word response after his partners block MJF’s The Hurt Syndicate recruitment

The former WWE United States Champion MVP seemingly shared a three-word message after MJF was not allowed to join The Hurt Syndicate. The segment took place on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was about to give his answer to MVP about whether he would join The Hurt Syndicate. The offer was made last week, as The Franchise Playa also gave him his business card. In the segment this week, MJF surprisingly accepted the offer to join the faction.

However, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin showed up to halt the deal between Max and The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley also took the business card from The Wolf of Wrestling and tore it apart. MVP seemed confused as to why his allies were doing what they did. Meanwhile, the veteran finally broke the silence after what happened on Dynamite.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the former WWE United States Champion wrote the following in his post:

"Cry about it. 😄😄😄😄😄🍻"

Later in the segment, MVP's group was confronted by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The Franchise Playa told them to win a match if they wanted a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

MVP on The Hurt Syndicate's plans before retiring

Amid The Hurt Syndicate dominating the AEW tag division as the World Tag Team Champions, MVP recently disclosed what the group plans on doing before eventually retiring. Speaking with Denise Salcedo recently, MVP said that the group will focus on singles gold after tag team domination:

"We're going to run these Tag Titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset." [H/T: 411Mania]

Moreover, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin continue to hold the AEW World Tag Titles, and only time will tell who their next challengers will be.

