MVP questions AEW executives' whereabouts: "We haven’t seen them in a while"

AEW star MVP recently raised eyebrows about absent executives in the company. The former has been one of the top names in the promotion, managing the Hurt Syndicate. The tag team recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party. After just two weeks of winning it, they will defend it against the Gunn Club in the next edition of Dynamite.

Former World Tag Team Champions have also been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Young Bucks have been the company's Executive Vice President since its establishment. They haven't been seen in the company since losing their tag titles to Private Party in October. Also, after losing the titles, they wasted no time running away from Death Riders and worked from home.

The duo returned to NJPW last month, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. However, they are yet to return to the company. While speaking with Mostly Sports, MVP recently questioned the Young Bucks' long hiatus. This could be a tease for their future rivalry.

Trending

"When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn't they? We haven't seen them in a while," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Young Bucks tease a huge match; hint at returning to AEW

The EVPs have been absent for more than three months from the Jacksonville-based promotion. They recently expressed their desire to face Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will retire in 2026.

While speaking with Undisputed, Matt Jackson said he would like to face The Ace before the latter hangs up his boots and talks about returning to the company.

"It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite," he said.

It will be interesting to see when will the Bucks return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback