"My mother was the final nail" - Eddie Kingston on choosing AEW over WWE

Eddie Kingston was the talk of the wrestling world this Summer after his AEW Dynamite debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Before signing on the line with the company, Kingston revealed that he also had an offer on the table from WWE, but ultimately decided to become All Elite.

In speaking with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast today, Kingston admitted that his mother was the deciding factor on signing with AEW over WWE.

"Well, actually, I talked to Christopher Daniels. They offered me the deal and then I listened to the other side [WWE] I guess we call them. I was just weighing options. But then my mother was the final nail she goes, 'You won't be happy over there. Trust me'."

When Paquette asked why he thought his mother felt that way, Kingston continued.

"Who knows me better than my mother. Bottom line with the whole thing is, I know more people at AEW. And I know there's a lot more heart there. I think for her, that's what she thought she was like, I'm gonna be with people who love it just as much as I do."

It’s Tuesday!! Check out the new Oral Sessions! I get *the* dude @MadKing1981 on. We talk his 19 year journey, his meteoric rise in @AEW , what 2021 will hold, his love life! It’s all in there!! Enjoy 😜 https://t.co/pi3DvEX7n9 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 12, 2021

"It blew my mind that it was for me" - Eddie Kingston on the internet support he received following his AEW debut

It should really be no surprise that both AEW and WWE were looking to sign Kingston following his Dynamite debut due to the overwhelming support he received online from the wrestling fans all over the world on social media.

Kingston trended worldwide on Twitter the night of his AEW debut. He remained there for several hours, truly displaying the online wrestling fanbase's power when they are excited about something.

When Paquette asked Kingston if she felt him getting signed by AEW had anything to do with the online fan response, he claimed he certainly believed it played a part.

Advertisement

"I think it was 50/50, they blew my mind that it was for me. I just did what I love to do, it hit me hard when I sat down and thought about everything. I was like, 'Okay, this is crazy'."

It's just another example that when the online wrestling community stands united on something, they can make things happen. Wrestlers like Kingston being signed to AEW are a testament to that.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Oral Sessions with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.