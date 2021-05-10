"Naito robbed me" - AEW Champion Kenny Omega recalls G1 Climax 27 loss

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to recall his G1 Climax 27 finals against Tetsuya Naito in 2017.

G1 Climax 2017 is an annual professional wrestling tournament. The winner becomes the No. 1 contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's biggest pay-per-view, Wrestle Kingdom.

Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito battled it out in the finals of the 2017 edition, where Naito walked out as the winner in an all-time great bout.

Responding to a fan tweet that claimed the match was one of the best of the last decade, the AEW Champion wrote that Naito robbed him of winning his second tournament in a row.

Omega further boasted that Naito used The Cleaner's inhuman abilities as a wrestler to have the best match of his career and that he cannot forgive him for it.

Naito robbed me of winning 2 in a row. He got the win and used my inhuman ability to have the best match of his career. I can’t forgive that. https://t.co/IHXgGVp5Al — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 9, 2021

The AEW star won the 2016 edition of the tournament, though he failed to capture the IWGP World Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom the following year. Likewise, Naito failed to win the title from Okada after winning the 2017 edition.

AEW's blossoming relationship with NJPW

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will witness a historic moment where an NJPW title will be on the line on AEW's programming for the first time.

IWGP Unites States Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against NJPW veteran Yuji Nagata in what promises to be a tremendous match.

Death Rides on #njpwSTRONG, but Justice is served as Moxley tastes Nagata Lock II before #AEWDynamite title bouthttps://t.co/xshsAbTN1u#njcollision pic.twitter.com/GjHToAIWHY — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 9, 2021

The development comes on the heels of NJPW star KENTA making multiple appearances in AEW, including wrestling in a match in January to kickstart this inter-promotional association.

What do you think about the G1 Climax match between Omega and Naito? Do you think Yuji Nagata could become a champion at this week's AEW Dynamite?