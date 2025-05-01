Naomi's WWE vengeance hyped by AEW star

Naomi has been on a warpath on WWE programming lately, leading to an unfortunate WrestleMania loss. Her former tag partner and long-time friend, AEW star Mercedes Mone, has now taken to social media to voice her support for The Glow.
Naomi executed an acclaimed heel turn when she confessed to being Jade Cargill's attacker after the former AEW TBS Champion returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 and went straight after the 37-year-old. The two women clashed in a blockbuster encounter at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night, with Cargill emerging victorious.
Believing her business with Naomi concluded, Jade took on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in singles action last week on Smackdown. The former Team B.A.D member disrupted the bout, however, by viciously ambushing Cargill, leading to the match ending in a no-contest. Taking to X/Twitter ahead of this Friday's show, Naomi sent a message to her enemies in the locker room, advising them to proceed with caution.
The Florida native's former stable-mate, tag partner, and long-time friend, AEW's Mercedes Mone, responded to her post with a gif expressing her support for The Glow.
"Hit 'em where it hurts, baby," says a character to another in the attached gif.
Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:
It remains to be seen what Naomi has in store for Jade Cargill this week on Smackdown.
Ex-WWE star Mercedes Mone is set for a huge AEW pay-per-view match
Mercedes Mone is determined to become the AEW Women's World Champion. To that end, The CEO entered the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, defeating Julia Hart and Athena to advance to the final. She is scheduled to take on her co-finalist Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025 to decide the winner of the tournament.
It remains to be seen if "Four Belts Mone" will earn the chance to add "Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's Title to her collection at All In: Texas.