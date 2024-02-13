Naomi sends a two-word message to top AEW star after being spotted together at recent event

The former WWE women's champion, Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), was recently seen hanging out with a top AEW star and other big stars at the recent Super Bowl, and she has now posted a message for the All Elite star.

Naomi made her blockbuster WWE return as one of the entrants in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. She had previously left the company in 2022 and signed with TNA before eventually returning. Meanwhile, Trinity was spotted with the top AEW star in question, Britt Baker, along with some other friends.

Recently, Baker shared a picture from the Super Bowl with Trinity, Mercedes Mone, and Bayley on the "X" social media platform. The picture was seen as a crossover, as Trinity and Bayley are a part of the WWE roster. On the other hand, Baker is a top AEW star, with Mone expected to go All Elite soon.

Moreover, Trinity Fatu took notice of Britt Baker's tweet and sent a two-word message for DMD as well. Here is how she reacted to the picture:

"Brit Brit!"

Naomi has a message for the WWE roster upon her return

After her grand return to the WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, Naomi made an appearance on SmackDown and was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Here is what she had to say:

“It feels very special. Magical. More exciting than anything I’ve ever done thus far in my career. To have the opportunity to be back and return in such a way. I’m still on a high about it all. I’m still adjusting cuz there’s a lot of new faces. I’m ready and willing to work my way back up through the ranks and hopefully get myself back into the championship picture. But before I do any of that, I got to glow.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Well, only time will tell what Triple H has in store for the former WWE women's champion following her return.

How do you feel about Naomi returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments.

