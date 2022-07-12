"They did a really nice job" - WWE superstar Natalya praises AEW for how they handled recent tournament

Former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya has opened up about how she feels about the recent tournament held by AEW to honor the memory of Owen Hart.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament ran through April and May 2022, with the finals taking place at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a long tournament that saw many intense matches, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. emerged victorious by respectively defeating Samoa Joe and Ruby Soho.

Speaking with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show, "Ariel Helwani Meets," Natalya was asked what she thought of the tournament. She responded by praising AEW for their work with Dr. Martha Hart and the charity. The veteran also described how Martha carried herself during her public appearances.

“I think that she did such a beautiful job," said Natalya. "She carries herself so well. She was so poised. It was the first time that fans really got a chance to like, see her. [AEW] did a really nice job honoring Owen, the way Martha wanted to honor him.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

The former champion's father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart teamed up with Owen numerous times during their careers as members of both The New Foundation and the 1997 incarnation of The Hart Foundation. Hart famously feuded with Stone Cold Steve Austin before The Texas Rattlesnake broke his neck.

Natalya understands the pain Martha Hart went through in 1999

On May 23rd 1999, Owen Hart tragically died at the age of 34 after falling from the roof of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri at the Over the Edge pay-per-view, leaving Martha without a husband and his children without a father.

Martha and WWE have had a frosty relationship since Owen's death, with Martha wanting WWE to take some responsibility for her husband's death. Natalya commented on the situation and noted that she understands exactly where she's coming from. She also described how she often wonders what would happen if her own husband had died at work.

“Nobody can understand or imagine what she went through, what would it be like if I got that phone call about TJ [Natalya’s husband, TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd]?--Anyway that she feels, I think she’s totally justified," she added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Moving forward, the collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW will keep Owen's memory will be kept alive through the art of wrestling for many more years to come.

