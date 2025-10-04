Natalya sends a heartfelt message to top AEW star after their major title win

Natalya is arguably one of the most talented female stars in WWE history. She recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to an AEW talent after her major title win. The star in question is the new AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander.

At the 2025 AEW All Out pay-per-view last month, Kris defeated Toni Storm, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way match to win the AEW Women's World Championship. She ended Toni Storm's legendary 217-day title reign in Toronto to win her first AEW Women's World Title.

Statlander took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with her newly won AEW Women's World Championship. She referred to herself as the Champion of Worlds in the post's caption. Natalya commented on it with emojis to show her support for the newly crowned champion.

Nattie's comment on Statlander's Instagram post (Image via Statlander's Instagram handle)

Fans worldwide love to see stars from rival promotions show support for each other and celebrate each other's victories. Fans are excited to see more of Kris Statlander's reign in the coming weeks.

Natalya discussed an emotional meeting with Triple H

Triple H has been the creative head of the Stamford-based promotion's main roster for the past few years. Since taking up the position, The Game has made some major changes to the product. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently shared the story about one of her emotional conversations with Triple H.

In an interview with Ring the Belle, The Queen of Harts said The Game allowed her to compete in other companies as Nattie Neidhart.

"Triple H, we're working on some opportunities right now, which is really exciting. Like, if it wasn't for Triple H, I wouldn't be able to do all this stuff outside of WWE, right, which I said to him the other day at Triplemania. I walked up to him, and I got emotional, and I was like, 'Thank you so much for letting me be Nattie.' I needed to be Nattie, and I still want to do a lot more with Nattie, but I said to him, 'I never would have been able to do that outside of WWE,' had he not given me that permission to do that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It's great to see The Game allow WWE wrestlers to compete in other promotions.

