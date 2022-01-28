NBA legend Charles Barkley praises AEW's Jon Moxley

Basketball legend and NBA analyst for TNT Charles Barkley praised former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for seeking help for his alcohol addiction this week.

For those unaware, Mox entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program in November 2021 to deal with his addiction issues. He returned to AEW TV on January 19, 2022.

Barkley took to his podcast, Steam Room, to let his audience know just how much he admired the former Dean Ambrose.

"Hey, this is serious right here. I know y’all don’t know this guy, his name is Jon Moxley. You guys know I’m a big wrestling fan. Jon Moxley is a star on our network actually [TNT]... he’s one of the biggest stars — yes, AEW. He left three months ago for alcohol treatment."

Charles Barkley talked about his family while talking about Jon Moxley

While speaking about Mox, Charles Barkley mentioned his family history with addiction, including his younger brother, who passed away.

"You know I had a younger brother who passed away so I know a lot about addiction and he [Moxley] just came back this week and I just want him to know — we never met. I just wanna say man, I’m really proud of him. I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been through it with my family and man, it’s a tough situation but I just want him to know, I’m really proud of him and just keep battling. That’s all you can do. That’s all you can do."

Charles Barkley is considered one of the greatest players ever in the National Basketball Association. Since retiring, he has taken a role as an analyst for the Turner family of cable networks, which also airs All Elite Wrestling programming.

While Barkley has never stepped foot inside a pro wrestling ring, his NBA on TNT co-host Shaquille O'Neal has. In 2021, Shaq teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite.

