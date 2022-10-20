"Need to see them in the HHH era" - Wrestling fans want Triple H to make blockbuster signing of two major AEW stars for WWE in the future

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been left divided by the thought of AEW stars MJF and Wardlow signing with WWE.

Twitter user @ThisAintNathann recently sparked a debate, questioning fans if WWE should sign Maxwell Jacob Friedman or his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.

A set of fans claimed that they would like to see both MJF and Wardlow sign with the Stamford-based company. Fans believe that the two AEW stars could have a great future under Triple H.

Twitter user @AidanBigStep suggested that The Game would lean more towards signing MJF. However, Vince McMahon would've been a bigger fan of Wardlow.

Check out the tweets:

PPW @AceRumble @ThisAintNathann HHH wouldn't be willing to admit that MJF is better than him, so Wardlow by default. @ThisAintNathann HHH wouldn't be willing to admit that MJF is better than him, so Wardlow by default.

Numerous fans claimed that Friedman would be a better signing for WWE, as he is superior on the mic and has also contributed to some of AEW's best matches in recent history.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @ThisAintNathann It's not even a question that I choose MJF. The vast majority of the creative ideas in their feud, came from MJF. MJF elevated Wardlow substantially, without hardly having to wrestle. That is an invaluable trait that Wardlow does not possess. His booking has been bad since. @ThisAintNathann It's not even a question that I choose MJF. The vast majority of the creative ideas in their feud, came from MJF. MJF elevated Wardlow substantially, without hardly having to wrestle. That is an invaluable trait that Wardlow does not possess. His booking has been bad since.

🎃Lucas 🕯 @Heel_Lucas @ThisAintNathann Love Wardlow. But MJF would be the bigger drawing. Wardlow would be a great signing too. @ThisAintNathann Love Wardlow. But MJF would be the bigger drawing. Wardlow would be a great signing too.

Tim Odom He/Him @Meepein @ThisAintNathann It's easily MJF. Wardlow is good, and I would take him over 90% of the AEW roster, but MJF is just better. I could see Wardlow getting big, Hollywood finding out, and he's gone. MJF is gonna wrestle for the next 20 years, getting better each day. @ThisAintNathann It's easily MJF. Wardlow is good, and I would take him over 90% of the AEW roster, but MJF is just better. I could see Wardlow getting big, Hollywood finding out, and he's gone. MJF is gonna wrestle for the next 20 years, getting better each day.

Additionally, a portion of fans edged towards Wardlow and believed that the current TNT Champion could be paralleled to current WWE star Bobby Lashley.

Fans also noted how Wardlow's physique and his overall look would fit within WWE.

Check out the same reactions:

Igwe Ugo @igwejimmiri



No rush to push him to the top of the card, but in Wardlow you have a 6'2, 270lb with natural intensity, and some charisma about it potentially. Bigger than Sheamus and Drew, bigger than GUNTHER, paralleled to Bobby Lashley 🤷🏾‍♂️ @ThisAintNathann Wardlow, and it's not even all that close, tbh.No rush to push him to the top of the card, but in Wardlow you have a 6'2, 270lb with natural intensity, and some charisma about it potentially. Bigger than Sheamus and Drew, bigger than GUNTHER, paralleled to Bobby Lashley 🤷🏾‍♂️ @ThisAintNathann Wardlow, and it's not even all that close, tbh.No rush to push him to the top of the card, but in Wardlow you have a 6'2, 270lb with natural intensity, and some charisma about it potentially. Bigger than Sheamus and Drew, bigger than GUNTHER, paralleled to Bobby Lashley 🤷🏾‍♂️

🐺 ꧁༺ 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮 ༻꧂ 🐺 @LadyWardlow @ThisAintNathann Absolutely Wardlow! He is such a diversely talented man. Powerhouse & high flyer. All the charisma in the world. True professional & represents his company with class & pride. Movie star looks. Plus he always shows up at his M&G & wonderful to his fans. Total package! @ThisAintNathann Absolutely Wardlow! He is such a diversely talented man. Powerhouse & high flyer. All the charisma in the world. True professional & represents his company with class & pride. Movie star looks. Plus he always shows up at his M&G & wonderful to his fans. Total package! https://t.co/TVhPSeJfCQ

✭ A.T.✭ (4-2) @iBlackMecca @the254SK @ThisAintNathann Thought I was the only one thinking this… I love MJF but im not sure if im a fan of his public obsession with going to WWE while he’s still under contract with AEW @the254SK @ThisAintNathann Thought I was the only one thinking this… I love MJF but im not sure if im a fan of his public obsession with going to WWE while he’s still under contract with AEW

CotySJ 🌻 - Go See A Movie, Bitch! @CotySJ1 @ThisAintNathann I’d actually pick Wardlow, good look, above average promo, seems like a pretty nice guy, can move great for a big guy. If I’m in WWE and I see MJF screaming at his boss on live tv, I’m not looking at a free agent, I’m looking a guy who throws a fit if he doesn’t get his way @ThisAintNathann I’d actually pick Wardlow, good look, above average promo, seems like a pretty nice guy, can move great for a big guy. If I’m in WWE and I see MJF screaming at his boss on live tv, I’m not looking at a free agent, I’m looking a guy who throws a fit if he doesn’t get his way

MJF and Wardlow have a long history in AEW

The Salt of the Earth and Wardlow have previously worked alongside each other in All Elite Wrestling. When Friedman first broke out of Cody Rhodes' entourage, he brought Wardlow in as his bodyguard.

The two men formed a dynamic partnership in their current promotion, with MJF establishing his place as one of the biggest heels in the company. Friedman then formed The Pinnacle alongside Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

SethRollinsERA @ThisAintNathann If your WWE and see these two free agents which one you signing 🤔 If your WWE and see these two free agents which one you signing 🤔 https://t.co/m7oJt3tpBr

However, after months of insults earlier this year, Wardlow finally betrayed his long-term 'boss'. At Double Or Nothing 2022, Mr. Mayhem defeated his arch-rival in a singles match before winning the TNT Championship.

The 34-year-old won his first championship in AEW by beating Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to win the Title. Since capturing the belt, he has successfully defended it against Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal.

Poll : 0 votes