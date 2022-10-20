"Need to see them in the HHH era" - Wrestling fans want Triple H to make blockbuster signing of two major AEW stars for WWE in the future

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been left divided by the thought of AEW stars MJF and Wardlow signing with WWE.
Twitter user @ThisAintNathann recently sparked a debate, questioning fans if WWE should sign Maxwell Jacob Friedman or his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.
A set of fans claimed that they would like to see both MJF and Wardlow sign with the Stamford-based company. Fans believe that the two AEW stars could have a great future under Triple H.
Twitter user @AidanBigStep suggested that The Game would lean more towards signing MJF. However, Vince McMahon would've been a bigger fan of Wardlow.
Check out the tweets:
Numerous fans claimed that Friedman would be a better signing for WWE, as he is superior on the mic and has also contributed to some of AEW's best matches in recent history.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Additionally, a portion of fans edged towards Wardlow and believed that the current TNT Champion could be paralleled to current WWE star Bobby Lashley.
Fans also noted how Wardlow's physique and his overall look would fit within WWE.
Check out the same reactions:
MJF and Wardlow have a long history in AEW
The Salt of the Earth and Wardlow have previously worked alongside each other in All Elite Wrestling. When Friedman first broke out of Cody Rhodes' entourage, he brought Wardlow in as his bodyguard.
The two men formed a dynamic partnership in their current promotion, with MJF establishing his place as one of the biggest heels in the company. Friedman then formed The Pinnacle alongside Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.
However, after months of insults earlier this year, Wardlow finally betrayed his long-term 'boss'. At Double Or Nothing 2022, Mr. Mayhem defeated his arch-rival in a singles match before winning the TNT Championship.
The 34-year-old won his first championship in AEW by beating Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to win the Title. Since capturing the belt, he has successfully defended it against Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal.