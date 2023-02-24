"Needle mover" - Fans laud 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion as AEW Dynamite breaks the 1 million barrier

Fans have shared their thoughts on the latest AEW Dynamite ratings as this week's numbers emerged.

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with an All-Atlantic title match between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. The ROH Pure Champion was once a member of The Best Friends group under the tutelage of Chuck Taylor, but there were times that he would brush with Cassidy and Trent Seven in the group.

This was the first time Yuta and Cassidy had come to blows since the former left to join the Blackpool Combat Club. The champion retained after a physical 15-minute-plus contest. This week's show drew an average viewership of 1,028,000, marking a significant improvement from last week. The key 18-49 demo rating was 0.35.

Last week's show drew 824,000 viewers, down from the week before, which drew 899,000 in terms of the key 18-49 demo rating, last week recorded 0.27, falling from the week before's 0.30 rating.

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

1,028,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.35



Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz

AEW Dynamite on TBS (8-10pm):
1,028,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.35

Fans have since shared their thoughts on the matter, with a resounding number pinning the show's performance on WWE and TNA legend Jeff Jarrett.

It would be unfair to omit the other name fans have lauded for the show's performance, with the Dark Order's Evil Uno receiving praise after his main event bout with Jon Moxley.

What happened during this week's AEW Dynamite?

After Cassidy and Yuta's title match, The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty squared off with The Acclaimed. Despite interference from The Gunns, Max Caster scored the Mic Drop and pinfall victory.

Saraya met Skye Blue in just her fourth match since returning from retirement in November last year. She despatched her opponent in less than four minutes. In the aftermath, it appeared as though the stage was set for Jamie Hayter to defend her Women's World Championship against both Saraya and Ruby Soho at Revolution.

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett won the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royal for their place in the four-way tag title match at the namesake March event. In the main event, Jon Moxley secured his 100th win in the promotion when he defeated Evil Uno in a bloody battle.

