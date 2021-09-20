"Needs to make more of an effort" – Jim Cornette reviews the heated segment between MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. from AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette reviewed Brian Pillman Jr's segment with MJF from the last episode of AEW Dynamite. Cornette spoke about how Pillman Jr. looked gutsy throughout the segment and stood up for something.

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette praised Pillman Jr. and was also impressed by MJF's classic heel antics from the show.

"Brian, once again, looked like he's got some balls and came out and did something about something. So, overall, I thought, you know, this is going well so far for both these guys."

While Cornette seemed quite impressed by the character work shown, he was critical of the fact that there was a slight delay in reaction from the Superstars.

Cornette then went on to mention that Pillman Jr. needs to show more of an attempt to get closer to getting his hands on MJF than he already has.

"Maybe on this, instead of him coming in with the chair, he should've just come in to where he could actually just plant MJF with one shot. Plant him down in the corner and then Wardlow could come in and distract him or whatever. Because that what was the one thing when he came in with the chair and MJF s**ts and drops and begs back in the corner, Brian had to do a little vamping and not hit him before Wardlow got back. So I agree with you that Brian needs to make more of an effort, more of an attempt to get closer even to getting his hands on MJF that he has been so far."

MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. will face each other on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Also Read

On the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, MJF and Pillman Jr. will face each other in a highly awaited singles match. AEW has done an incredible job in hyping up the bout and Pillman Jr. seems to be on the rise as a singles star.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF The world is watching you Brian, and you only have ME to thank for it.



Instead of being gracious you’ve decided you want to wrestle me.



Bold move Junior…but will it pay off? The world is watching you Brian, and you only have ME to thank for it.



Instead of being gracious you’ve decided you want to wrestle me.



Bold move Junior…but will it pay off? https://t.co/B6xwe3JteG

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh