"Never say never" - AEW star teases returning to WWE under Triple H's regime in the future

AEW has picked up numerous big names that were once signed to WWE, but their acquisition of the talented up-and-comer Blake Christian has largely gone under the radar. The star recently sat down for an interview and shared if he'd ever return to the Triple H-led promotion.

While signed to WWE, Christian was known as Trey Baxter. The star made his NXT debut back in 2015 but only wrestled ten televised matches on the brand. Since March 2022, Christian has mainly wrestled on AEW DARK but had one match against Rey Fenix on Rampage two months ago.

During his recent appearance on Two Man Power Trip, Christian briefly touched on possibly returning to the WWE:

"You know, I feel like there’s a lot of things that I need to do out here first but I’m not opposed to ever going back to WWE. Never say never,” Christian said. [H/T: Fightful]

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres If Blake Christian wins this he'll have won matches in AEW, WWE, NJPW and Impact at just 24 years old. If Blake Christian wins this he'll have won matches in AEW, WWE, NJPW and Impact at just 24 years old. https://t.co/tgxQ8lZUZK

At only 25, Blake Christian seems to be on a vertical trajectory when it comes to his career. Despite his talent, the star remains mainly on AEW DARK, so could he pick up the phone once Triple H calls? Only time will tell.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

The AEW star doesn't seem to be resentful about the way his WWE run ended

While Blake Christian is undeniably talented in the ring, the star, unfortunately, found himself on the same list as Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and Lucha House Party when WWE decided to release stars in November 2021.

During the same interview, Christian stated that he wasn't bitter about the promotion releasing him and that he empathizes with them:

"I know a lot of people get bitter about certain things like this, I’m not bitter at all. I’m very grateful for the time that I had and the stuff I got to do. No matter what amount of time that I had on screen, I always made the most out of it no matter what," Blake Christian said. "Do I wish I could have been used more? Of course, but I’m not bitter about the amount of time that I got." [H/T: Fightful]

The 25-year-old clearly has a plan in mind when it comes to his wrestling career, and while he could arguably be booked better, does the star have AEW in mind, or is he silently hoping that Triple H notices him?

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes