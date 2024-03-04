New #1 contender for AEW World Championship crowned at Revolution 2024

AEW Revolution saw a new #1 contender crowned for the AEW World Championship in a chaotic match. The star that is now at the front of the queue is none other than Wardlow.

Wardlow came out on top in the All Star Scramble that saw a host of names get involved. He had to overcome Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Hook, Dante Martin and Magnus.

The match started off in a frantic pace as the stars went after each other in turns. However, once the bout settled in, the big men took charge of the match and that is where Wardlow showed his prowess. The fans were crowd was fully invested in the match and behind the stars they favored.

Expand Tweet

Despite having the numbers against him, Wardlow channeled all his strength and hit a huge powerbomb on Dante Martin to get the win. That made him the new number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

With Samoa Joe, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland set to take on each other in a triple threat match later in the show, Wardlow will rest easy knowing that he has now secured his long awaited shot at the top title in AEW.

Were you surprised by the result? Tell us in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!