New AEW arrival recalls advice he received from The Undertaker 

Keith Lee made his AEW debut just a month ago as a mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. After sealing a convincing win against one half of Private Party, the limitless one booked his place on the Revolution PPV card.

Although he was not the victor to emerge from the ladder match, Keith Lee has remained unbeaten in singles competition, despatching JD Drake and QT Marshall either side of the marquee event. He heads into this week's Rampage to face the Acclaimed's Max Caster.

The ladder match aside, Keith has remained unbeaten thus far in AEW, and has asserted dominance unseen since his days in black and gold NXT. Discussing his mantra and the way he approaches wrestling with AEW Unrestricted, Lee recalled a piece of advice he had received from none other than WWE Hall of Famer, the Undertaker:

"He [The Undertaker] told me years and years ago, in this life whatever it is I choose to do, I need to make sure it means something, don't do anything for nothing, always make it mean something. I think that's something I've especially applied to wrestling in the indies, any match I've had I've tried to make that match mean something special and that has actually helped me climb." [37:30-38:23]

Keith Lee has issues with Team Taz in AEW

Keith Lee will head into AEW Rampage this Friday wanting to keep his wits about him, following the ambush he received on last week's episode courtesy of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks and Hobbs joined Taz on commentary for Keith Lee vs QT Marshall, where they would lie in wait for the final bell. The bell served as their cue to set upon Lee, after he had to fight off Marshall's own cronies, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo, as Hobbs laid him out with a spinebuster.

Starks came face-to-face with Keith Lee during this week's St Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, and once again warned him to stay away from Rampage despite having a match booked with Max Caster.

