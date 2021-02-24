New AEW Dark: Elevation YouTube show announced

AEW has seen constant growth since its inception in 2019. From Dynamite on Wednesday night on TNT to AEW Dark on YouTube, All Elite Wrestling has risen to the forefront of wrestling. AEW has officially announced the next step in this growth, as the company will add a third show to its line-up.

AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. EST on AEW's YouTube channel. The program will showcase members of AEW's roster, and it will also provide a platform for independent wrestlers from around the world.

AEW's announcement of the new series came alongside the signing of former WWE Champion "The Big Show" Paul Wight. He will serve as a member of of the commentary team for the new YouTube series. This addition of huge name in the industry marks another landmark move by Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

In some ways, AEW Dark has been an developmental program for the company. While plenty of established stars compete on the show, it also features young competitors that AEW is either trying out or hoping to groom into mainstays on the official roster. It's unclear how AEW Dark: Elevation will differ from its predecessor.

Paul Wight gives his thoughts on AEW Dark: Elevation

Paul Wight

AEW's signing of Paul Wight might overshadow the announcement of the company's new YouTube series. But it seems that the former WWE Superstar has high hopes for AEW's newest show. In the press release for the signing and new series, Wight shared his thoughts on the series.

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

Welcome to @AEW, @PaulWight! Watch #AEWDynamite tonight for more info on Paul’s arrival here, and for more info on our new show AEW Dark: Elevation! It will be streaming soon every Monday night on AEW YouTube! pic.twitter.com/z5BaztjfF3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

The new series will offer some opportunities for the company's expanding roster. Wrestlers at various stages in their career will have the chance to elevate aspects of their game. It could also allow the traditional AEW Dark series to return to a more traditional length, as wrestlers will be able to perform on either show.