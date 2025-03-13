New AEW recruit confronts former champion to close Dynamite

A latest AEW signee stood tall against a former AEW champion to end the night. Tonight's episode of Dynamite saw the debut of Mike Bailey, who was bought in as a wild card in a high-stakes tournament. He debuted as a participant in the AEW Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Mike immediately made a huge impact in the squared circle as he wrestled Beast Mortos in the first round. In what was a brutal affair, the new star overcame the powerful beast. Following the win, he punched his ticket to the next Dynamite show, where he will have to go against three other opponents. The winner of the fatal-four-way will wrestle Kenny Omega for the International Championship at the Dynasty PPV.

In the main event tonight, Orange Cassidy went against CMLL star Hechicero. While both wrestlers put on a stellar match, in the end, the former TNT Champion picked up the victory.

He and Mike Bailey then confronted each other as the show ended. The duo will stand across each other in the squared circle next week, along with two other stars.

The other two participants will be decided on the upcoming episode of Collision where Ricochet, Mark Davis, Mark Briscoe, and Kastuyori Shibata still have the opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see if Speedball survives the four-way match on next week's Dynamite.

