New challenger announced for Miro's AEW TNT Championship

During the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam broadcast, it was announced that Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara next week on Dynamite.

The match has been building since the first episode of AEW Rampage on August 13, when Miro defeated the Spanish God's best friend, Fuego Del Sol in a title match. Del Sol later got another shot at the TNT Championship last week in a match where he put his car on the line.

In the second clash between the two, The Redeemer demolished the Master of the Tornado DDT once again, and he tried to brutalize Del Sol even more after the match. Luckily for the fan-favorite underdog, Guevara saved him from the assault. Guevara then posed with the title to hint at his own interest in challenging for Miro's championship.

Guevara has been one of AEW's brightest stars since he debuted in 2019. As a member of the Inner Circle, he has often been in the spotlight. But this match with Miro will be his biggest bout yet. If he emerges victorious, Guevara will win his first title in AEW.

Miro has had an impressive AEW TNT Championship reign

Miro endured a rocky start to his AEW run, as he was initially paired with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford in an underwhelming storyline. Thankfully, after he won the TNT Championship from Darby Allin this past May, The Redeemer has been on a tear. He has become an utterly unstoppable monster in recent months.

The man who calls himself God's Favorite Champion has decisively beaten everyone who has stepped up to challenge him, including names like Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston. He has enjoyed a dominant reign, but this upcoming match against Guevara might be his toughest challenge yet.

Guevara has been booked as one of the top babyfaces in AEW, so defeating him will be no easy task, even for a monster like Miro. Either way, the match is bound to be entertaining, as the competitors' styles mesh well. Regardless of the outcome, the fans will be the real winners.

