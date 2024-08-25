New champion crowned ahead of AEW All In 2024

A popular AEW performer has been crowned as a new champion with All In 2024 pay-per-view less than 24 hours away. The star shared the news of becoming the new champion in a heartfelt social media post.

Mina Shirakawa is currently signed to the STARDOM wrestling promotion. She gained prominence with her AEW Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view recently. Shirakawa was involved in the storyline with both Storm and Mariah May.

She last performed on Friday Night Rampage this past week where she defeated Robyn Renegade. The 36-year-old also made multiple appearances in the Tony Khan owned-Ring of Honor recently. Meanwhile, Shirakawa achieved a major accolade in her career by winning the RevPro British Women's Championship.

Trending

At the recent RevPro 12-year anniversary show, Shirakawa defeated the former champion, Dani Luna to capture the British women's title. After her win, Mina took to her X (fka Twitter) account to share her pictures after becoming the RevPro British Women's Champion. She also has a message in her post.

"I am your New Undisputed British Women's Champion!!!!!!!!!🇬🇧💗," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

AEW performer on the massive betrayal ahead of All In

As mentioned earlier, AEW performer, Mina Shirakawa was involved in the storyline between Toni Storm and Mariah May. Recently, May shockingly betrayed Storm after winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup. During a backstage promo on Dynamite this week, Mina Shirakawa shared her thoughts on the betrayal.

Shirakawa said she hadn't heard from either and was upset with the events that had transpired. She also couldn't believe the extent to which the two former friends were now willing to go against each other at the PPV, also noting that she loved them both and hoped neither got injured.

"I have not heard from Mariah. I have not spoken to Toni Storm. I'm so shocked and heartbroken by what happened. They were in love. I still love them both [...] I have not seen Mariah be so vicious and I have never seen Toni be so obsessed with revenge. I can't believe these are the same people [...] I just hope no one gets seriously hurt," she said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Toni Storm is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May at All In. It remains to be seen who walks out as the champion in the battle between the two former allies.

Do you think Mina Shirakawa will be involved in the Women's World Championship Match at All In? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback