The first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion, The Young Bucks, recently made a change to their Twitter profile.

The wrestling world is puzzling over the change, and they have begun to speculate that the brothers might be looking to sign with another promotion.

The Young Bucks have been absent from television ever since the All Out pay-per-view. Just like CM Punk and Kenny Omega, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have also been suspended indefinitely following the backstage brawl.

Both Matt and Nick Jackson run a combined Twitter account under their faction name. They rarely tweet but would rather communicate via their Twitter bio. The Young Bucks recently blacked out their banner picture, and that has gotten fans puzzled.

The official Twitter profile of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions

After Bray Wyatt made his shocking return, several WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, T-Bar, and Liv Morgan changed their banners to a black screen similar to The Young Bucks. Thus, fans felt that the tag team was also signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

There are people saying that they would leave AEW because of the treatment they have had LOL @DrainBamager What do you think that means?There are people saying that they would leave AEW because of the treatment they have had LOL @DrainBamager What do you think that means?There are people saying that they would leave AEW because of the treatment they have had LOL

Vince @vincey1991 Young bucks header photo lore >> Bray Wyatt QR codes Young bucks header photo lore >> Bray Wyatt QR codes

The majority of fans were not sure what was going on but wanted to see The Bucks back on their television screens.

What do I need to do? Share more



Come back please 🥺 Wait what happen here. Today usually new episode of @BeingTheElite but instead the Young Bucks change their cover photo to black

Prior to the black screen, the Bucks had a picture of them in the All Elite Wrestling Logo. A clip from the 'Being the Elite' episode prior to the launch of AEW.

Fans were confused but assumed that the tag team was teasing their return.

The Young Bucks paid respect to Hangman Adam Page

Last week in the main event of Dynamite, Jon Moxley put his AEW World title on the line against former champion Hangman Adam Page.

The match unfortunately came to an abrupt end as the referee was forced to stop the match as Page suffered a concussion after The Purveyor of Violence hit a Lariat.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions paid homage to Page by changing their Twitter banner with a photo of themselves with Hangman Adam Page.

Page shared an update with fans mentioning that he is fine and thanked the love of all wrestlers and fans.

The Young Bucks have been prominently featured in the advertisements for AEW Rampage, insinuating that they could be back. Fans will need to wait a little longer to find out.

