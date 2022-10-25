Create

Twitter flares up with predictions to The Young Bucks signing with WWE following drastic transformation to their social media account

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 25, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

The first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion, The Young Bucks, recently made a change to their Twitter profile.

The wrestling world is puzzling over the change, and they have begun to speculate that the brothers might be looking to sign with another promotion.

The Young Bucks have been absent from television ever since the All Out pay-per-view. Just like CM Punk and Kenny Omega, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have also been suspended indefinitely following the backstage brawl.

Both Matt and Nick Jackson run a combined Twitter account under their faction name. They rarely tweet but would rather communicate via their Twitter bio. The Young Bucks recently blacked out their banner picture, and that has gotten fans puzzled.

The official Twitter profile of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions

After Bray Wyatt made his shocking return, several WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, T-Bar, and Liv Morgan changed their banners to a black screen similar to The Young Bucks. Thus, fans felt that the tag team was also signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

@DrainBamager New company!
@DrainBamager https://t.co/ta5nczdMR4
@DrainBamager What do you think that means?There are people saying that they would leave AEW because of the treatment they have had LOL
When you wear black to distract people from your secret plan #AEW #BTE #AEWonTV #BeingTheElite #TheElite #YoungBucks #StayTuned https://t.co/istETPR38z
@RealJackCassidy @youngbucks https://t.co/Il12mu0gnP
Young bucks header photo lore >> Bray Wyatt QR codes

The majority of fans were not sure what was going on but wanted to see The Bucks back on their television screens.

@Susie_Sooz @youngbucks I can't take much more of this!
@DrainBamager Now it’s all black. What the hell is going on ? https://t.co/h2TafTMKRI
@RealJackCassidy @youngbucks This has to mean something, right?
@gunson_l @RealJackCassidy @youngbucks I’m getting myself all worked up. I need them to come back.
Sigh.The Bucks Account is now Black.Dunno why..But REALLY Miss The Elite❤️#AEW #AEWElevation #Elite #KennyOmega #YoungBucks #TheElite https://t.co/4XJfRiuv9G
Wait what happen here. Today usually new episode of @BeingTheElite but instead the Young Bucks change their cover photo to black 😞What do I need to do? Share more #BTE clips or have more Yarn adventures? Come back please 🥺 #aew https://t.co/ypwthjc0Uy

Prior to the black screen, the Bucks had a picture of them in the All Elite Wrestling Logo. A clip from the 'Being the Elite' episode prior to the launch of AEW.

The @YoungBucks new bio 😳 #AEW https://t.co/RLkMmBsFzh

Fans were confused but assumed that the tag team was teasing their return.

Now the @youngBucks banner is a black screen. Quit playing games with my heart! 😭💔 #AEW twitter.com/RealJackCassid… https://t.co/QSppoMh3Df
Young Bucks header change.A new whole beginning? https://t.co/Kz45jDq50d
The @youngbucks are Teasing their Return to @AEW with their New Header. 👀🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/RTuhgnqwJY

The Young Bucks paid respect to Hangman Adam Page

Last week in the main event of Dynamite, Jon Moxley put his AEW World title on the line against former champion Hangman Adam Page.

The match unfortunately came to an abrupt end as the referee was forced to stop the match as Page suffered a concussion after The Purveyor of Violence hit a Lariat.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions paid homage to Page by changing their Twitter banner with a photo of themselves with Hangman Adam Page.

Young Bucks some real ones ❤️🙏🏻 @youngbucks https://t.co/MgON1Pu9wD

Page shared an update with fans mentioning that he is fine and thanked the love of all wrestlers and fans.

The Young Bucks have been prominently featured in the advertisements for AEW Rampage, insinuating that they could be back. Fans will need to wait a little longer to find out.

Do you think the former AEW World Tag Team Champions will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

