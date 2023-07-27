New member of Swerve Strickland's faction revealed on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Embassy have added a new member following a shocking betrayal on AEW Dynamite earlier tonight.

One of tonight's matches featured AR Fox challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. Darby Allin vouched for Fox, and due to his good relationship with Cassidy, the champion accepted.

Orange Cassidy retained his title via a sneaky roll-up pin for his 27th title defense. AR Fox was not pleased with the champion's antics and hit him with a cheap right hand, much to the dismay of Darby Allin, who came out to criticize Fox.

Later that night, Allin faced Swerve Strickland after he cost Cassidy and Allin a trip to the finals of the Tag Team Blind Eliminator Tournament. The two had a hard-hitting contest until a man in a hood interfered and pushed Allin to the ring post when the referee was not looking.

The man was revealed to be AR Fox, who turned on Allin, possibly for his remarks earlier tonight. He then stood beside Swerve Strickland, showing his new allegiance to The Embassy.

This feud between The Embassy, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy is far from over, as the latter will be looking for retribution.

