New title designs introduced on AEW Dynamite [Photo]

Following their win at All In to become the new AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed addressed the fans tonight on Dynamite.

After beating the longest-reigning Trios Champions, the House of Black, in front of 81,000 fans strong, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn came out to celebrate in front of the Chicago fans.

The Acclaimed's signature color is pink, as seen from their gear and entrance Titantron video. To add to this, they unveiled new World Trios Titles with pink straps.

They also revealed that the back straps have a custom scissor design, perfect for the trio.

The Acclaimed will defend these titles for the first time on AEW Collision this Saturday. They will take on former Jericho Appreciation Society members Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

Following months of seeing trios being defeated by the House of Black in either squash matches or tough losses, a new trio has finally come out holding the belts.

