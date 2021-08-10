New faction sends a stern warning to Sting and Darby Allin ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Matt Lee have sent fierce warnings to Darby Allin and Sting.

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin will lock horns with Daniel Garcia in a singles bout. Garcia took to Twitter, stating that he studied Darby Allin's wrestling style last week and is laser-focused to win the upcoming match:

"I spent enough time in the ring with Darby last week to collect all the data I need to win this match. Every movement has been calculated. I am prepared," Daniel Garcia tweeted.

I spent enough time in the ring with Darby last week to collect all the data I need to win this match. Every movement has been calculated. I am prepared. pic.twitter.com/lItkzAi5fo — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Matt Lee from the new faction 2.0 threatened Sting, who will be in Darby Allin's corner this week. The former WWE superstar asked Sting to watch his back during the bout:

"I swear to god Sting. Watch. Your. A**," Matt Lee tweeted.

I swear to god Sting. Watch. Your. Ass. https://t.co/cpc7Hmmo5W — Matt 2point0 (@MattTheShow) August 10, 2021

Last week, AEW booked a Trios match pitting Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley against Daniel Garcia and 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker).

The bout was a hard-hitting contest in which the babyface trio won comprehensively. Garcia is now intent on seeking revenge, especially from Darby Allin.

Darby Allin teased a confrontation with CM Punk on AEW

With AEW Rampage fast approaching, fans are expecting to see the highly anticipated arrival of CM Punk. The promotion seems to be fueling rumors and social media buzz.

Tony Schiavone kickstarted it by announcing that the second episode of AEW Rampage will be held in Chicago, which is the native city of CM Punk.

In the next segment, Darby Allin said in a backstage interview that he's ready to face anyone in Chicago, even someone who thinks he's the best in the world. The arena immediately erupted with CM Punk chants.

“You need to prove yourself in AEW, even if you’re the best in the World.”



Darby Allin and CM Punk would be one hell of a feud. Take my money. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fqrJBpnzm8 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) July 29, 2021

With the AEW All Out pay-per-view also set to be in Chicago, one could expect Punk to confront Darby Allin this week. The hype seems real, but we'll have to wait and see if it turns into a reality.

