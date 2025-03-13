Newly signed AEW star reacts after debut match

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 13, 2025 05:49 GMT
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling's GM and CEO [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

A newly signed AEW star broke the silence after making a blockbuster debut tonight. "Speedball" Mike Bailey debuted on the latest episode of Dynamite, facing off against The Beast Mortos. His debut was kept a secret until showtime, and he competed in the first round of the International Championship eliminator tournament, being introduced as a wild card.

Mike Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos and will stay in the race for the International Championship. He will face the other three stars next week to secure a spot at the Dynasty pay-per-view against Kenny Omega. So far, aside from Bailey, only Orange Cassidy is confirmed to be in the second round. OC defeated CMLL star Hechicero in the main event of tonight's Dynamite.

After "Speedball" Mike Bailey impressed everyone in his first contest with the promotion, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to officially confirm that the star is All Elite.

"He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!" he wrote.

Later, the 34-year-old responded to the tweet with a one-word message.

"LFG," he wrote.

Only time will tell if the new signee will overcome three other stars on next week's Dynamite.

Edited by Neda Ali
