Next chapter for The Hurt Syndicate revealed at AEW Dynasty

The Hurt Syndicate had a huge task on their hands for tonight's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Bryan Keith and Big Bill. The champions were originally supposed to face Murder Machine, but Brian Cage's injury changed plans a few weeks ahead of the Dynasty pay-per-view.

MVP's recent move had increased tension among the faction. The former tried to recruit MJF to the stable. However, the Almighty had strongly expressed his displeasure at the former AEW World Champion's involvement with the Hurt Syndicate. Therefore, cracks between the duo have been seen for the past couple of weeks.

At Dynasty, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin delivered a dominant performance. In the closing moments, Bryan Keith and Big Bill started to take over the match. Surprisingly, MJF showed his presence and used his Dynamite Diamond ring on Big Bill. This move completely knocked the latter out for the rest of the match.

The Hurt Syndicate then took out Bryan Keith and retained their World Tag Team Championship. Only time will tell if this assist from MJF is his ticket to the Hurt Syndicate.

It will be interesting to see if the Salt of the Earth ever becomes a part of the Hurt Syndicate.

