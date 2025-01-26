Nia Jax uses former AEW champion's move during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Nia Jax has seemingly paid homage to a certain former AEW World Champion during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by taking a page out of his iconic move-set. She used this to gain an advantage during her match against Rhea Ripley.

Samoa Joe is a world-renowned star who has had great stints for several major promotions including WWE, AEW, and TNA. Last year, he began the year as the Tony Khan-led promotion's world champion. He had a dominant reign that was only ended by Swerve Strickland.

Tonight during the opening contest for SMNE, Nia Jax was gunning for the Women's World Championship. At a point in the match, it seemed as if she was dead to rights to Rhea Ripley in the corner. As Ripley ran to her seemingly to do a corner splash, she countered this by using her momentum to slam her with a Uranage.

This was her seemingly referencing Joe, as this was a major part of his move set. Coincidentally, the Samoan Submission Machine was in action on AEW Collisionw which was airing at the same time.

Despite everything, Nia Jax fell to The Eradicator as she was planted with a Riptide. She has once more found heartbreak, as she recently lost her world title to Tiffany Stratton after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

