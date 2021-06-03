Nick Aldis looks back at his legendary clash with Cody Rhodes at All In 2018

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently opened up about his iconic match with AEW star Cody Rhodes at All In 2018.

Aldis and Cody wrestled a grueling old-school classic at the event, where the latter came out on top to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. With the win, Dusty and Cody Rhodes became the first father-son duo to become world champions in NWA.

Appearing on It's Our House podcast, Aldis stated that he and Cody Rhodes hadn't really discussed the ending of the bout and just went ahead hoping to "make money" by having a memorable match.

"I don't think we ever had a discussion about the about the overall finish. Like no, it was never this thing where we sat down like 'okay this is like...' it was just we all knew 'that's the one, let's go, let's make some money'," said Aldis.

Nick Aldis also spoke about fans caring way too much about what happens backstage in wrestling. Aldis said that fans have little idea what actually goes on backstage as they are fed skewed stories.

"Wrestling has kind of evolved into this sort of subculture of like the actual show is the stuff that's not being seen or that the fans are talking about, but they talk about what's happening behind the scenes," added Aldis. "They don't actually know that it's all just as much fiction going on in there, it's all leaked by wrestlers or wrestling people who want to sort of skew the narrative in a certain direction."

Cody Rhodes as NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Despite having a triumphant win at All In 2018, Cody Rhodes's run with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship didn't last long.

Fifty days after winning, Cody Rhodes dropped the title back to Nick Aldis at NWA 70th Anniversary Show in an equally great two-out-of-three falls match. Since then, Aldis and Cody haven't crossed paths due to them being in separate promotions.

Do you think Cody Rhodes delivered the performance of his career at All in 2018? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Amar Anand