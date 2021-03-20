Current champion insults Kenny Omega, questions his legitimacy as a world champion

Nick Aldis has criticized Kenny Omega for being known as the "Savior of Wrestling," questioning his legitimacy as a world champion in the process.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcom, the current NWA Worlds\ Heavyweight Champion explained that he is unimpressed with the achievements of Kenny Omega, saying he would be more than happy to face the AEW star just to shut up the "stans" who applaud him so much.

Here's what Nick Aldis had to say about the prospect of facing Kenny Omega in a world title bout:

"Well, that would be interesting. Just as an incentive to humiliate him and shut up all these stans that are, you know, praising him as the Savior of Wrestling."

"I hold the championship that's been held by Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Dory Funk, Jack Brisco, you know? Who do I have to... what do I need to prove to anyone? He has a two year old belt! He has a belt that's two years old."

Nick Aldis is set to return to action at the NWA's Back for the Attack event. Aldis will be defending his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Aron Stevens.

The NWA recently announced they have made a deal with FITE TV, giving the combat sports streaming platform exclusive rights to NWA content.

Kenny Omega will face Rich Swann at IMPACT's Rebellion

"You're a once in a decade talent, @KennyOmegamanX is a once in a millennium talent. You're a superstar Rich, but Kenny Omega - he's a god of pro wrestling." @TheDonCallis plans to make history again at #IMPACTRebellion! pic.twitter.com/f7mrtLdMw0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

Rich Swann successfully unified the IMPACT World Championship and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Moose at Sacrifice. Swann must now face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who is looking to extend his belt collector status by defeating Swann for the IMPACT World Championship.

The pair are set to face off in a title vs. title bout at IMPACT's Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24th. If Kenny Omega is victorious in his efforts against Swann, he will become the first and only man in history to have held both the IMPACT and AEW World Championships at the same time.

However, if Nick Aldis' words are anything to go by, fans could be in for a showdown between the AEW and NWA champions sooner than we expected.