Nick Aldis on a rematch against Cody Rhodes in the future

Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, spoke about his title feud with AEW EVP, Cody, in 2018.

Cody defeated Nick Aldis to capture the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title for the first time in his career at All In in 2018. However, Nick Aldis won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship once again when he defeated Cody in a two-out-of-three falls match at the NWA 70th Anniversary pay-per-view later that year.

Since then, professional wrestling has seen the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, a promotion in which Cody serves as an Executive Vice President. While Nick Aldis is still the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, many fans have clamored to see the third match between Nick Aldis and Cody as the score is currently tied at one to one.

During a recent Q & A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Nick Aldis explained the reasons why he thinks his feud with Cody was so special:

"Sometimes there are rivalries where you can't really just pinpoint why, obviously, we're similar in age and styles. Even in the way we sort of present ourselves and stuff like that, but we're also very different and I think that's why it works so well. We come from very different origins and that contrast just works really well that. We're a couple of good big egos that try to push each other and compete with each other and that competitiveness is real. I think the audience can pick up on that when it feels real and I'm confident that when the time is right, we'll make that happen. They just need to break out the Benjamins." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Nick Aldis on facing Cody at All In in 2018

Many have suggested that All In in 2018 was the event that led to the creation of AEW in 2019.

One of the featured matches on that show was Nick Aldis' NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship clash with Cody. Continuing to discuss his feud with Cody throughout 2018 over the 10 pounds of gold, Nick Aldis stated that the match against Cody at All In felt like the biggest match of his career.

"I think All In would certainly be the biggest match I've ever had, I certainly felt on that day that everyone in wrestling was watching that event and that match. I've obviously had other big matches in my career, but I never felt like any other match had that kind of attention on it. Whether everyone in the business will admit it or not, they were all watching that event and specifically that match. It also really solidified both of us as capable main event caliber wrestlers." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Would you like to see Nick Aldis and Cody face off once again for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship?