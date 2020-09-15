Nick Aldis reveals why he didn't sign with AEW

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was recently a guest on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast. Aldis opened up about how he now has a bigger role backstage in the NWA following David Lagana's departure.
Aldis spoke about how he has taken an active role in production since David Lagana resigned following allegations of sexual assault:
I was heavily involved anyway. I don't think that's any secret. The only that I've taken more of an active role in since David's departure is some of the actual physical production of stuff
Aldis also said that bringing someone new during the pandemic could have been an issue, having to get the new person up to speed regarding the style that the NWA has defined for themselves.
Nick Aldis on why he didn't take the offer to go to AEW
Nick Aldis said that despite his new backstage role, he was still keeping his role as a wrestler separate from his duties backstage. Aldis added that he was not just in this for himself, and if that had been the case, he would have taken the offer to sign with All Elite Wrestling:
I've taken on more of a role, but that's out of necessity, and I'm enjoying it, but obviously, we still want to try and maintain some of that separation of church and state, you know as a talent, but I think at the moment, I think everyone kind of gives us a pass on that because one, I think I've proven that I don't think that anyone's looking at me and thinking that I'm sort of operating exclusively on my own interests. I think if I was, I think I would have taken the offer to go to AEW. So I think that there's an understanding there. I kind of planted my flag in the ground with this entity for as long as we can survive and thrive. H/T: WrestlingINC
Nick Aldis will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE Superstar Mike Benett later tonight on United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE PPV.