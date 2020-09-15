Nick Aldis reveals why he didn't sign with AEW

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was recently a guest on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast. Aldis opened up about how he now has a bigger role backstage in the NWA following David Lagana's departure.

Tonight's the night; @RealMikeBennett

gets his shot at redemption and his place in the history books. Want the full, real story? Check out #tenpoundsofgold episode 62:https://t.co/4iTV9EhJJd



Then order the PPV for just 7.99 on @FiteTV https://t.co/3wvKJm1y6l — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 15, 2020

Aldis spoke about how he has taken an active role in production since David Lagana resigned following allegations of sexual assault:

I was heavily involved anyway. I don't think that's any secret. The only that I've taken more of an active role in since David's departure is some of the actual physical production of stuff

Aldis also said that bringing someone new during the pandemic could have been an issue, having to get the new person up to speed regarding the style that the NWA has defined for themselves.

Nick Aldis on why he didn't take the offer to go to AEW

The National Treasure

The Real World's Champion. pic.twitter.com/eS5o4mwCqa — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 25, 2020

Nick Aldis said that despite his new backstage role, he was still keeping his role as a wrestler separate from his duties backstage. Aldis added that he was not just in this for himself, and if that had been the case, he would have taken the offer to sign with All Elite Wrestling:

I've taken on more of a role, but that's out of necessity, and I'm enjoying it, but obviously, we still want to try and maintain some of that separation of church and state, you know as a talent, but I think at the moment, I think everyone kind of gives us a pass on that because one, I think I've proven that I don't think that anyone's looking at me and thinking that I'm sort of operating exclusively on my own interests. I think if I was, I think I would have taken the offer to go to AEW. So I think that there's an understanding there. I kind of planted my flag in the ground with this entity for as long as we can survive and thrive. H/T: WrestlingINC

Nick Aldis will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE Superstar Mike Benett later tonight on United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE PPV. You can check check out the PPV HERE.