Nick Jackson admits he tried buying a respected legend's wrestling company

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson is a very busy man given his Executive Vice-President position in All Elite Wrestling, but he has recently revealed that he did try to purchase another wrestling company from someone he and his brother looked up to.

Before All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks became known for their work in places like ROH, NJPW, and CHIKARA. However, the company they are most closely associated with when it comes to their pre-AEW careers is the California-based promotion PWG, owned by indie wrestling legend Super Dragon.

During The Young Bucks' recent appearance on the "Swerve City" podcast, Nick Jackson told Swerve Strickland that he would love to run his own independent promotion one day, leading to Nick revealing that he once tried to buy PWG.

“I fantasize about running a small little indie one day, how fun would that be? I don’t know like buy PWG from Super Dragon, but you know what’s funny? I tried to buy PWG once and he didn’t go for the offer. One day Super Dragon.” said Nick Jackson [49:53-50:06]

Matt Jackson then went on to say how much Super Dragon meant to himself and his brother. He also revealed that the PWG owner was in the crowd for their 'Escalera de la Muerte' match against Death Triangle in January of this year.

“I actually heard from him recently, well it wasn’t recently it was like six or seven months ago now when we did The Forum show when we had that ladder match, and he sends me a text message and he goes ‘yo great match.” I go ‘you watched it’ and he goes ‘I was there.’ I go ‘EXCUSE ME? SUPER DRAGON?’ He’s all like ‘it’s crazy you’re still tearing the house down after all these years’ and I’m like ‘you have no idea how much that means,’ because I looked up to Super Dragon like—like he was this weird immortal wrestling god, especially in SoCal.” said Matt Jackson. [50:23-50:54]

Nick Jackson will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

With the feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club behind them, Matt and Nick Jackson are looking toward the future. On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, The Young Bucks announced that they would be focusing on the tag team division before quickly being challenged by another team.

However, the team that challenged them wasn't just any regular duo, they are in the conversation as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The team that challenged them was The Hardys.

The match between The Young Bucks and The Hardys was quickly made official for this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, with this match being the first meeting between the four men since Double or Nothing 2022.

