Nick Jackson handed a new name weeks after losing EVP title in AEW

AEW stars Nick and Matt Jackson have been going through a rough time. They recently lost their Executive Vice President positions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay forced the Young Bucks to put their authority on the line at All In: Texas, as they often abused it for their own benefit. The Bucks lost the match at Globe Life Field.On the Dynamite after All In, no pyro was given during their entrance. Also, the rich entrance graphic they had was also gone. The tron once again read Matt and Nick, instead of their god-given names, Matthew and Nicholas. Fans, wrestlers, and behind-the-scenes workers made fun of them.Nick Jackson got another nickname on his birthday. Former AEW star Jose the Assistant took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday, calling him &quot;Slick Nick.&quot;&quot;Happy Birthday to the Indytaker and one of the founding fathers of #AEW @youngbucks Nick. This man makes very difficult moves and dives look easy peasy, and never looks tired after his matches. One of my favorites to watch in ring. Happy Birthday Slick Nick!&quot; he wrote.Jim Cornette slams AEW's Young BucksThe Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are among the most polarizing figures in modern wrestling. The two have plenty of friends and fans cheering them on, but they've also amassed an impressive amount of detractors.While speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, veteran Jim Cornette said that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have an attitude issue and also called them 'childish'.&quot;The guys are childish in more ways than one. They've always had a f***ing attitude, hence the name of their book 'Killing The Business,' because everybody told them their s**t would kill the business, and well lookie-here. But they've always had bad attitudes unless they're allowed to do whatever they want, and go home whenever they want, and get their music and their friends jobs, and their wife can do the f***ing merchandise, or whatever,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the Young Bucks will ever get their EVP positions back.