Nick Jackson handed a new name weeks after losing EVP title in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:29 GMT
Nick Jackson is a former AEW champion [Image Credit: star
Nick Jackson is a former AEW champion [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

AEW stars Nick and Matt Jackson have been going through a rough time. They recently lost their Executive Vice President positions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay forced the Young Bucks to put their authority on the line at All In: Texas, as they often abused it for their own benefit. The Bucks lost the match at Globe Life Field.

Ad

On the Dynamite after All In, no pyro was given during their entrance. Also, the rich entrance graphic they had was also gone. The tron once again read Matt and Nick, instead of their god-given names, Matthew and Nicholas. Fans, wrestlers, and behind-the-scenes workers made fun of them.

Nick Jackson got another nickname on his birthday. Former AEW star Jose the Assistant took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday, calling him "Slick Nick."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy Birthday to the Indytaker and one of the founding fathers of #AEW @youngbucks Nick. This man makes very difficult moves and dives look easy peasy, and never looks tired after his matches. One of my favorites to watch in ring. Happy Birthday Slick Nick!" he wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Jim Cornette slams AEW's Young Bucks

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are among the most polarizing figures in modern wrestling. The two have plenty of friends and fans cheering them on, but they've also amassed an impressive amount of detractors.

While speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, veteran Jim Cornette said that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have an attitude issue and also called them 'childish'.

Ad
"The guys are childish in more ways than one. They've always had a f***ing attitude, hence the name of their book 'Killing The Business,' because everybody told them their s**t would kill the business, and well lookie-here. But they've always had bad attitudes unless they're allowed to do whatever they want, and go home whenever they want, and get their music and their friends jobs, and their wife can do the f***ing merchandise, or whatever," he said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if the Young Bucks will ever get their EVP positions back.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications