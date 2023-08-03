Nick Jackson reveals why The Young Bucks choose to stay with AEW

The Elite recently renewed their contracts with AEW. Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page have been the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling since the company began operations in 2019.

Being some of the most sought talents in the pro wrestling world, The Elite could have succeeded in any other wrestling promotion, like WWE, but they chose to stick with AEW, the company they helped build.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson talked about the main reasons for the Young Bucks to choose AEW over WWE, stating that work schedule and family life played a major role in the decision, along with the money.

"If we’re going to be honest the schedule was a huge part of it," said Nick Jackson. "I have a wife and three young children and seeing them as much as possible was a big factor. I’m not going to lie, the money was a huge factor, too." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

While the former AEW Tag Team Champion acknowledged the possibility of creating memories in WWE if he had signed with the company, Nick stated that his family was much more important to him at this stage of his life and career and that he couldn't be on the road for almost half the year.

"At this point of my life and career, I just couldn’t see myself being on the road half of the year or even more than that. I have so much respect for the guys and girls that are able to do that year after year. We for sure could’ve made memories in WWE, but what’s more important to me is making memories with my family. With the position we’re in, I’ll be able to do that and still make memories in AEW." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

A stint with the WWE would have opened doors for many more memorable matches for The Young Bucks. But a balance between professional and personal life is a must, and it seems that the Jacksonville-based company allows them to achieve that balance.

Nick Jackson will compete in a tag team match on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite

Nick Jackson recently teamed up with Matt Jackson, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi to defeat Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta in a brutal Blood and Guts match.

Dynamite, which first aired on October 2, 2019, will celebrate its 200th episode on August 2, 2023.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Wednesday Night



With 4 weeks of @AEWonTV left before our biggest show ever on Aug 27, Dynamite 200 TONIGHT is the perfect place to set the stage for



Celebrate 200 TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork:Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Episode 200!With 4 weeks of @AEWonTV left before our biggest show ever on Aug 27, Dynamite 200 TONIGHT is the perfect place to set the stage for #AEWAllIn Celebrate 200 #AEWDynamite with us TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/S1T75OHqlF

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are scheduled to take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in a tag team match.

