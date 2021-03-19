Nick Patrick reacts to Christian Cage joining AEW (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick believes Christian Cage chose to join AEW because he is more interested in his character’s storylines than his personal finances.

Patrick refereed for both WCW and WWE during his 30-year run in the wrestling business. While Patrick worked for WWE from 2001 to 2008, Christian had spells with Vince McMahon’s company from 1998 to 2005 and 2009 to 2014.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Patrick explained how Christian’s in-ring return is not motivated by money:

“He’s one of those guys that’s more passion-driven than money-driven, so he’s always gonna have it inside of him to make that comeback. It’s just a matter of how long is his body gonna be able to hang with the attitude. My mind a lot of times tells me I can do this, I can do that, but my body’s like, ‘No way, Jose.’”

Watch the video above to hear more of Nick Patrick’s thoughts on Christian Cage’s decision to come out of retirement. He also discussed the early days of the former WWE Superstar’s career.

Nick Patrick on Christian Cage’s impressive work ethic

Christian Cage's first AEW feud is with Kenny Omega

Almost seven years after he was forced to retire due to concussions, Christian Cage made his comeback at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

Nick Patrick praised the returning two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s work ethic and personality behind the scenes:

“He’s one of the guys that always seems to land on his feet because of his work ethic. When I met him, he was one of the guys that learned how to blend new school [with old school]… more spots but still be able to tell stories with it, selling it properly at the proper time where it doesn’t look like a choreographed tumbling act. He was able to do that really well and he had great personality.”

Despite interest from WWE about a permanent return, Christian chose to join AEW earlier this month. He is currently involved in a storyline with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

