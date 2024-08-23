Nick Wayne reveals how he feels about working with Mother Wayne in AEW (Exclusive)

Nick Wayne currently appears on AEW programming alongside his mother as part of The Patriarchy. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old opened up about working with a real-life family member at such an early stage of his career.

In October 2023, Wayne turned heel and formed an alliance with Christian Cage and Killswitch. Two months later, the rising star's mother Shayna, aka Mother Wayne, also joined the group.

Wayne's grandfather Ed Moretti and late father Buddy were also wrestlers. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the AEW World Trios Champion reflected on his family's history in the wrestling business:

"My mom, she's never played a role in wrestling ever until now in AEW but she's always been around wrestling her entire life, of course, marrying my father, but even before that her dad was very into wrestling, and my grandfather, Moondog Ed Moretti, was a professional wrestler. That is her dad, so my grandfather," Wayne said. [1:37 – 2:04]

Eight months on from his mother's arrival in AEW, Wayne is pleased to have the opportunity to create so many wrestling memories alongside her:

"It runs in the family, so she's always been around wrestling, but never once played a role in wrestling until now when the idea was presented late last year. But I'm very grateful to have my mom on-screen. I know it's something that later in life I'm gonna look back at it and be very grateful that it once happened." [2:05 – 2:24]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne's predictions for AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

Mother Wayne did not expect Nick Wayne on-screen pairing

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) will defend the AEW World Trios Championship in a four-way London Ladder match at All In. The contest will also include the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Nick Wayne added that his mother is still surprised she is appearing on television with her son:

"So, yeah, it's kinda crazy. I would have never thought it would happen. She says it all the time, she never thinks it would have happened either, especially never playing a role in wrestling. It's something that just was an idea one day and we just went with it and now we're running." [2:26 – 2:40]

Wayne won his last televised match against Kip Sabian on the August 16 episode of Rampage thanks to distractions from Killswitch and his mother.

What are your thoughts on Mother Wayne working alongside Nick Wayne? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

