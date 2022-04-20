Nick Wayne on being the youngest man signed to an AEW contract

Top independent star Nick Wayne reflected on being the youngest person to be signed to an AEW contract, having been offered a contract at the tender age of 16.

During the fifth anniversary show for independent company DEFY Wrestling, Wayne was confronted by AEW star Darby Allin. The latter offered Wayne an AEW contract, which the 16-year-old promptly accepted.

Having had a few months to reflect on the surreal moment, Wayne spoke with Andrew Thompson about being the youngest signing in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

"Man, it feels so crazy [to be signed to AEW]. Just hearing people tell me the title, like, ‘The youngest wrestler ever signed to All Elite Wrestling.’ It sounds so crazy. That’s another thing I’d love to talk about and put in the book one day. But man, just from now until I’m 18 years old, we got about a year-and-a-half left. I’m just working as hard as I can right now so the day I turn 18, I’m ready to go, I look the part. My talent in the ring is crisp, you know? Just working to be the best version of myself." said Wayne. [H/T POST Wrestling]

However, there is one major condition involved in Wayne's contract that needs to be completed before the young star can start working for AEW.

"Yes, I do have to graduate high school [in order for my AEW deal to start], yeah," Wayne continued. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Nick Wayne has already faced a number of AEW stars in his career

Despite not being able to legally drink or gamble for a few more years, Nick Wayne has been able to hang with some of AEW's finest stars.

At the same show where Wayne was offered his AEW contract by Darby Allin, he faced DEFY Interim Champion Christopher Daniels in a losing effort.

Wayne has also shared the ring with the likes of Lee Moriarty, Fuego Del Sol and Swerve Strickland on his travels around the American independent circuit. He has also faced renowned veteran Alex Shelley, among other noteworthy names.

