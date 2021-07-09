Night 1 of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite sold out 

It looks like the Road Rager edition has set the bar for future episodes of AEW Dynamite, as the company recently announced that tickets for the Fyter Fest Night 1 event have sold out already.

The upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. PWInsider earlier reported that despite tickets selling out completely, the company is looking to add more seats. This will most probably be done on the day of the show itself after finalizing the production setup.

As far as the Fyter Fest Night 2 is concerned, there are still some tickets left. The event will air on July 21st and will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

We're SOLD OUT next week in Austin, but tickets are ON SALE NOW for upcoming #AEW live events!



🎟:: https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/AWX1cIUmJT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

What does the match card for Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite look like?

After the Road Rager was deemed a major success, the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition also promises to be an eventful show. The company has lined up several exciting matches and a crucial segment as well.

Next Wednesday, Darby Allin and Ethan Page will settle their beef in a coffin match. Both men engaged in a war of words this week during a sit-down interview with Jim Ross. The hype is certainly real, and both wrestlers will come out all guns blazing, aiming to put each other down once and for all.

AEW's Jon Moxley will also be returning for the first time since this year's Double or Nothing as he defends his IWGP U.S. Championship against IMPACT Wrestling star Karl Anderson.

After weeks of trash-talking and in-ring assaults, Matt Hardy and Christian Cage will face each other in a singles bout. The company has depicted the match - 23 years in the making.

Meanwhile, Team Taz will be looking to settle their differences as Brian Cage defends his FTW Championship against the returning Ricky Starks.

Fans will also see Penelope Ford and Yuka Sakazaki in a singles match.

And last but not least, Hangman Page will address the situation over his feud with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

With all these exciting and beef-settling match-ups, it will be a must-see episode for fans.

Are you excited about the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite? Which match are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Prem Deshpande