Nikki Bella was in "awe" of AEW All In 2024 match; says it was incredible

Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) recently spoke about one of the matches at AEW All In 2024. She has nothing but praise for the bout.

Toni Storm and Mariah May's highly personal rivalry culminated in an emotional bout at AEW All In 2024. The match was filled with excitement and lived up to the expectations. There were many surprises involved in the match. In the end, it was Mariah May who walked out as the new AEW Women's World Champion. It wasn't just the fans who enjoyed the match.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella mentioned that she and her son Matteo watched the Women's Title match between Toni Storm and Mariah May. She mentioned that even her son got invested in the bout and they really loved it. Nikki praised the storytelling involved and called the match incredible.

Trending

"I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and the performance at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, if there’s a women’s match to watch, if you’re not a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like, ‘I want to watch something,’ their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women. It was just so incredible," Bella said. [H/T: Fightful]

Nikki Bella teased coming out of retirement to face Britt Baker

Nikki Bella was a pioneer in WWE's women's division, a trailblazer in her own right. Hence, fans always want to see her come out of retirement for one more match.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki teased coming out of retirement to face Britt Baker, who was a guest on the show.

Check out the tweet here:

"Things got a little spicy… Nikki Garcia VS @RealBrittBaker What a wild night!"

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if this match between Toni Storm and Mariah May will motivate Nikki Bella to come out of retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback