Nikki Bella reacts to major AEW name’s new look

Nikki Bella has been looking to regain her momentum in WWE as of late. Amid her storybook return in WWE, Bella is still fighting to make an impact on Monday Night RAW. However, despite her struggles in the Stamford-based promotion, Bella recently shared a wholesome reaction to an AEW name's new look.Renne Paquette recently shared a new look on her Instagram. The AEW interviewer has been rocking the long hair look in the company for the past few months. However, with her recent post, Paquette is back with her iconic bob cut hairstyle. Her friends and family members reacted to this post by the former WWE name, including a positive remark by Nikki Bella.The former Divas Champion shared a few smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emojis in the comment section to express her love and appreciation for Paquette's new look. The AEW interviewer responded to Bella’s heartfelt comment with a like.&quot;😍😍😍&quot; shared BellaCheck out her comment below:Bella's comment on Paquette's post [Image via Renee's Instagram]Nikki Bella suffered a huge loss against Asuka on WWE RAWFollowing her loss to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella faced the former Women's Champion Asuka on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It was a huge match-up between the two stars, and Bella faced yet another big upset in this grand showdown.Throughout the battle, the former Divas Champion gave a tough fight to The Empress of Tomorrow. However, in the closing moments of the match, Asuka started dominating the WWE Hall of Famer. In the end, she clutched Bella in the 'Asuka Lock' to make her submit.With that, Bella has suffered yet another big loss in her WWE return. After having such a lackluster run in the company, only time will tell what Triple H has in store for her down the line.