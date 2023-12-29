Nikkita Lyons spotted sharing a warm hug with AEW star

A top AEW female star shared a snippet of herself enjoying the holidays with popular WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons, as the duo seems to be enjoying time outside the ring.

The AEW star in question is Willow Nightingale. Willow debuted in the All Elite promotion in 2021 and has been a vital part of the women's division ever since. She also won the Owen Hart women's tournament earlier this year to solidify her status and currently makes occasional appearances on TV.

Meanwhile, Willow seems to be enjoying her time off AEW TV as she has been seen with a popular WWE NXT Superstar, Nikkita Lyons. The Stamford-based promotion star has been regularly featured on NXT lately, but she seems to be enjoying the holiday season with her buddy, Nightingale, as the two share snippets of them hanging out together.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Willow Nightingale shared a cute picture with Lyons, citing their reunion with the following caption:

"So nice to see this absolute star after such a long time."

Willow enjoying holidays with Lyons.

AEW star wants to compete in the Wembley Stadium next year

AEW star Willow Nightingale recently opened up on her goals for 2024 after having a decent 2023. Speaking to Under The Ring, Nightingale reveals she wants to compete inside Wembley Stadium:

“I think it would be crazy not to mention Wembley she said because we had that show there where we broke records. While I was super proud of the team and I was cheering for everybody the whole way, I watched that on my couch on Long Island, and as much as I love sitting on my couch on Long Island, it does not compare to Wembley Stadium."

She further added:

"So that is a big goal for me this coming year to take part in that. Those are really the three things that would bring me the most joy over the next year. If I could accomplish those three, I’d be a happy camper.” (H/T 411MAnia)

Henceforth, only time will tell what 2024 brings for the Owen Hart tournament winner, Willow Nightingale.

Sound off in the comments if you are a fan of Willow Nightingale and what you would like to see her do next.