NJPW announces Minoru Suzuki's return to the US along with AEW Superstar

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Minoru Suzuki will be heading to the United States of America for NJPW Autumn Attack. Taking to Twitter, NJPW of America announced Suzuki's return to the US. The leader of Suzuki Gun will be joined by his former stablemate Lance Archer.

It was also confirmed that Minoru Suzuki will be appearing on September 25 and 26 shows. Archer, meanwhile, will only be on the September 26 show.

NJPW Autumn Attack will take place in Dallas, Texas in the final week of September. Given that Minoru Suzuki will be in the US, it is likely the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion will be missing this year's G1 Climax tournament.

It remains to be seen if Minoru Suzuki will be involved in any sort of interaction with his former stablemate Archer or not. The Murderhawk Monster left New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2020. With his exit from the company, Archer also quit Suzuki Gun.

During his time with the faction, Archer was in a tag team with Davey Boy Smith Jr. As former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, Archer and Smith Jr. were the primary tag team of Suzuki Gun.

During their time together in Suzuki Gun, Archer and Suzuki also won the G1 Tag League in 2011.

Minoru Suzuki is already a huge fan favorite in the US

In the past, Minoru Suzuki has proven himself to be a huge fan favorite in the US. The leader of Suzuki Gun has always gotten a huge reception from American audiences and is certainly a huge addition to the Autumn Attack card.

As far as Suzuki's opponent is concerned, it remains to be seen who the former NEVER Openweight Champion will be facing in the US. Fans will also be on the lookout for a possible interaction between Suzuki and Archer.

