NJPW legend to make a big announcement regarding Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Minoru Suzuki will be returning to AEW Dynamite next week. After his loss on the latest edition of Dynamite, Suzuki will bring out Lance Archer as a backup.

AEW confirmed Minoru Suzuki will be joined by his Suzuki-gun stablemate next week. The promotion also stated that the men will challenge Moxley.

On the last Dynamite, Suzuki lost the match and received seven stitches from a brutal injury. AEW also cut Suzuki's iconic entrance short ahead of the bout.

The legend @suzuki_D_minoru + his protege & longtime partner #LanceArcher were both furious about preferential hometown treatment @JonMoxley received last night at #AEWDynamite! We’ll hear from Suzuki-gun NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, where they’ll issue a new challenge to Mox! pic.twitter.com/vJKlMKSpGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

It's unclear if the challenge will lead up to a tag team match between the Suzuki-gun duo and Moxley with a partner of his choice.

Both Suzuki and Archer have had their issues with Moxley. The latter won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Archer. Suzuki attacked and challenged Mox to a title match, which the latter won.

Minoru Suzuki confronted Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Minoru Suzuki confronted Jon Moxley after his victory over Satoshi Kojima. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion brawled with Moxley in front of the crowd.

DALLAS TEXAS! Suzuki Gun ICHIBAN! @suzuki_D_minoru 9/25! https://t.co/Cj7Z3CVgJH — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 9, 2021

Eventually, Suzuki took out Mox with the Gotch Style Piledriver. This led to a rematch between the pair in the latter's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moxley quickly secured the win, disappointing fans who wanted the duo to fight more.

We'll see what plans AEW has in store for Suzuki-gun and Moxley in the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

