NJPW Legend sends a heartwarming message to Jon Moxley 

NJPW legend Yuji Nagata thanked former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, hours after the two teamed up at NJPW Resurgence 2021.

On the August 14th show, Moxley introduced Nagata as his mystery opponent for a match against IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. While it looked like Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata would emerge victorious in the clash, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows walked away with the surprise win after executing a Magic Killer on the NJPW Legend.

Hours after the match, Nagata shared a picture with Jon Moxley and tweeted that he was called to America in a hurry by the latter. Nagata then thanked the fans and Moxley though he also expressed his disappointment over how things turned out to be after a smooth beginning.

"I was called to America in a hurry, so I came to see him. It seemed like it was a smooth and very good development for the first time, but unfortunately at the end. But thank you," tweeted Yuji Nagata.

Earlier this year, at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Nagata and then-IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley locked horns with the title being on the line. Apart from winning that match, Moxley also got Nagata's respect, which possibly played a part in the NJPW Legend agreeing to join forces with Mox at Resurgence.

Jon Moxley is set for a huge championship match at AEW All Out 2021

If recent reports are any indication, Jon Moxley will soon challenge newly-crowned IWGP US Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out 2021. The dream match was made possible after Moxley reportedly made a personal request to Tony Khan to book a clash between him and The Ace of The Universe.

I think we’re gonna see hiroshi tanahashi vs Jon moxley for the US title at ALL OUT pic.twitter.com/aTuZ4xDt1n — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) August 15, 2021

The match is sure to be a treat for longtime fans of both Jon Moxley and Tanahashi, who only dreamt of seeing the two collide inside the squared circle until now.

Did you enjoy the pairing of Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata at NJPW: Resurgence? Do you want Moxley and Tanahashi to square off at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section.

