Bullet Club's EVIL wins the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in a controversial manner

At Wrestle Kingdom 16, the first title change of the night saw EVIL win the NEVER Openweight Championship by beating Tomohiro Ishii.

Throughout the match, Ishii kept getting the upper hand, but the House Of Torture interfered to help EVIL take control of the match.

The match started with the two men fighting outside with chairs. As expected, EVIL's fellow Bullet Club and House Of Torture stablemate, Dick Togo, was also heavily involved in the bout.

Tomohiro Ishii started to rally a comeback in the match but, a chair shot from Togo allowed EVIL to take control. The Stone Pitbull went on to accidentally hit the referee with a lariat, which led to Togo choking Ishii with a wire. EVIL's other stablemate, Yujiro Takahashi, subsequently hit the ring to help Togo beat down the CHAOS member.

Ishii managed to survive the three-on-one onslaught, but the numbers game kept adding up. Next up, SHO hit the ring and aimed to take Ishii out of the equation. But YOH ran down and saved Ishii. Togo then aimed to hit Ishii with the NEVER Openweight Championship, but YOH held the House Of Torture member off.

Still, YOH's efforts weren't enough, as Takahashi hit a low blow. EVIL ultimately blasted Ishii with the NEVER Championship and dropped him with Everything Is Evil for the win.

EVIL ended Tomohiro Ishii's Sixth reign as the NEVER Openweight Champion

Tomohiro Ishii's sixth reign as the NEVER Openweight Champion was a rather underwhelming one. The Stone Pitbull initially won the title by beating Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

As the champion, Ishii also appeared in AEW, where he teamed up with new CHAOS member Orange Cassidy for a tag team match against The Butcher and The Blade.

On AEW Dynamite, Ishii successfully represented NJPW when he and Cassidy picked up the win. But The Stone Pitbull didn't manage to score a single successful title defense, as he has now dropped the gold to EVIL. The House Of Torture member is now a two-time NEVER Openweight Champion.

