Hiroshi Tanahashi beats former WWE star to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a brutal No DQ match at Wrestle Kingdom 16

In the co-main event of night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bullet Club's KENTA to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The two stars collided in an incredible No Disqualification match, as Tananashi and KENTA took each other to the absolute limit. As expected, both men used several foreign objects, including steel chairs, ladders, and tables throughout the match. Tanahashi also smashed KENTA with a guitar.

Likewise, the Bullet Club member used his previously won IWGP US Heavyweight Championship contract briefcase to further brutalize The Ace.

In the closing stages of the match, KENTA pulled out a huge ladder, which he set up alongside a table in the ring, as well. He proceeded to climb the ladder, hoping to put Tanahashi through the table.

But the resilient Hiroshi Tanahashi got back up and pushed KENTA off the giant ladder, and the fall busted KENTA's face wide open. The Ace then climbed up the ladder himself and hit a huge High Fly Flow, much to the crowd's surprise.

Tanahashi somehow found the strength he needed to cover KENTA and secure the three count. As for KENTA, the former WWE star was left with a bloodied face, courtesy of The Ace.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is now a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion

Hiroshi Tanahashi became a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion by beating KENTA at the Tokyo Dome. The Ace first won the title in the United States when he defeated AEW star Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence.

Archer previously won the gold on an episode of AEW Dynamite by beating former champion Jon Moxley in an AEW ring. He successfully defended the title on AEW Dynamite the following week before Tanahashi beat him in August.

Tanahashi lost the championship to KENTA at Power Struggle 2021 in November, but the Bullet Club star failed to make a single defense of the title. Moving forward, Tanahashi will hope to have a lengthy run as the champion.

